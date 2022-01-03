Buffalo Bills’ season finale vs. New York Jets moved

The Buffalo Bills’ final regular season game has been slightly flexed next week.

Originally slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff time, that game has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff because of the playoff implications connected to it.

With a win, the Bills will take the AFC East for a second-straight season. A loss could be deadly.

If the Bills lose to the Jets and the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins, the Pats take the division.

However, earlier this season, the Patriots did lose their opening-day game to the Dolphins. That loss currently gives Buffalo the tie breaker over the Pats for the AFC East crown.

On the flip side, the Bills defeated the Jets earlier this year. However, their rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson did not play that day. Backup Mike White did.

The Dolphins, like the Jets, are only attempting to play spoiler. New York has long been eliminated from postseason contention, but Miami just was in Week 17 with their loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Bills and Patriots are both currently 10-6 and if they both win in Week 18, the two sides could faceoff in the postseason for the first time in the NFL’s modern era.

The Patriots and Dolphins meeting has also been flexed next weekend as well. They will kickoff at the same time from Miami.

