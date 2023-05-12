Buffalo Bills schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After a strong regular season that ended at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, the 13-3 Buffalo Bills hope to repeat and grow their success. Josh Allen seeks to grow on his third place MVP campaign, with the hopes of leading the Bills Mafia to the promised land. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Bills 2022 Record: 13-3 (Loss in AFC Divisional Round)
Head Coach: Sean McDermott
Key Players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Jordan Poyer (S)
Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at. New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 at. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 6: 10/15 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 7: 10/22 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 9: 11/5 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 13: BYE WEEK
Week 14: 12/10 at. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 16: 12/24 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 PM, Peacock
Week 17: 12/31 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 at. Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Jets
Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Giants
Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers
Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bengals
Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Broncos
Saturday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Chargers
