Buffalo Bills schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After a strong regular season that ended at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, the 13-3 Buffalo Bills hope to repeat and grow their success. Josh Allen seeks to grow on his third place MVP campaign, with the hopes of leading the Bills Mafia to the promised land. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Jets

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Giants

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bengals

Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Broncos

Saturday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Chargers

