Buffalo Bills schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and the Bills will seek to get back to the postseason after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s Divisional Round. That effort will start with the very first game of the 2022 NFL regular season, a matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles September 8th at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games, and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Bills 2021 record: 11-6 (lost Divisional)
Head coach: Sean McDermott
Key players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Von Miller (LB)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Bills schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/8 at. Rams (Thursday), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 2: 9/11 vs. Titans (Monday), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 3: 9/25, at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 4: 10/2, at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 6: 10/16 at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 9: 11/6, at Jets 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 12: 11/24 at Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m., CBS
Week 13: 12/1 at Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/17 or 18 vs. Dolphins, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Bears (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17: 1/2 at Bengals (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Patriots, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs Titans
Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs Packers
Thursday Night Football: Week 13 at Patriots
Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Bengals
RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers
Buffalo Bills schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk