Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde carted off at training camp

For the second day in a row, a standout player has been taken off the field on a cart at training camp. On Thursday it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who suffered an apparent knee injury and the team is bracing for the worst. On Friday it came in Buffalo, where Bills safety Micah Hyde was carted off after suffering a leg injury in practice.

Micah Hyde just went down during Bills practice. Landed pretty hard on the ground was tended to by trainers. He walked off limping and favoring his right leg. He’s still on the sideline. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 29, 2022

Concern for Bills safety Micah Hyde as he gets on a cart after limping off the field after an interception. Was down for a couple minutes while trainers attended to him. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 29, 2022

Expectations are certainly high in Buffalo for the Bills this season, and with good reason. The franchise has talent all over the roster, and on both sides of the football. Defensively, the Bills sport perhaps the best safety tandem in the league, with Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Both players checked in on Touchdown Wire’s countdown of the top 13 safeties in the game, with Poyer atop the list and Hyde ranking 12th. Plays like this rangy interception of Mac Jones from last year’s playoffs are a big reason why:

Bills fans are hoping to hear positive news on Hyde as soon as possible.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire