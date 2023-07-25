Buffalo Bills running back reportedly expected to miss 2023 season after injuring knee in jet ski incident

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will likely miss the 2023 season after sustaining “a significant knee injury” in a jet ski incident, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and ESPN, citing unnamed sources.

Hines was sitting stationary on a jet ski, according to Pelissero, when he was hit by another rider, causing the 26-year-old to have a “serious but non-life threatening injury.” Pelissero said Hines would need surgery.

CNN has reached out to Hines’ representatives and the Bills for comment.

Buffalo acquired Hines via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in November 2022. He played nine games with the Bills.

In Buffalo’s first game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in January, Hines returned the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown as Hamlin watched from a Cincinnati hospital.

Later in the game, Hines scored a second kickoff-return touchdown, becoming the 11th player in NFL history with two kickoff-return touchdowns in the same game.

In five NFL seasons with the Bills and Colts, Hines has 1,202 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as well as 1,778 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 81 games (17 starts).

Nyheim Hines will reportedly require surgery for the injury he suffered. - Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images/File

Buffalo’s veterans are set to report for training camp in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday.

The Bills open the 2023 regular season at the New York Jets on September 11.

