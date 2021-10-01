Buffalo Bills rule Jordan Poyer out vs. Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills will surprisingly not have safety Jordan Poyer available for their Week 4 meeting with the Houston Texans.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that Poyer will not play due to an ankle injury he suffered vs. the Washington Football Team last week.

Throughout the week, Poyer had not been practicing due to the injury.

Despite that, Poyer not playing is still considered a surprise because he appeared to not be injured after the game.

He was spotted jumping up and down coming off the field celebrating the win. Poyer himself also called the injury “minor.”

“We’re gonna miss Jordan, but again, it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and show us what they’ve got. It’s one of those moments we’ve got to hang together,” McDermott said.

Replacing Poyer in the lineup last week against the Football Team was Jaquan Johnson.

Poyer was unfortunately injured very late in that blowout win. Johnson only ended up playing in four total snaps.

McDermott also said that Jon Feliciano (concussion) is out. CB Taron Johnson (groin) and Efe Obada (ankle) will be questionable.

Bills Wire will update the final injury reports for the Bills and Texans when they become available.

