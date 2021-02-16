Buffalo Bills roster analysis: Offensive tackles

The Buffalo Bills had an excellent 2020 season as a team, but position-by-position is a different story. Some were better than others and as the offseason is now in full swing, Bills Wire will give a quick analysis of the team’s current roster by reflecting on the season that was and looking ahead to 2021.

Next up, here is our breakdown on the team’s offensive tackle unit:

Contract statuses

Signed for 2021:

Dion Dawkins: $11.4M cap hit ($21.7M dead cap)

Ryan Bates: $850K cap hit ($0 dead cap)

Trey Adams: $780K cap hit ($0 dead cap)

Pending free agents & 2020 cap hit:

Daryl Williams: $2.5M

Ty Nsekhe: $5.2M

Player-by-player 2020 review

Player (age):

Dawkins (26): After signing an extension, Dawkins did nothing but prove his worth for the Bills. He thrived both as a pass protector and run blocker in 2020, the only thing he didn't do is catch a touchdown (as he actually tends to normally do.) After a shaky and understandable start to his career as a young guy, Dawkins has Josh Allen's blindside locked up for the foreseeable future. Stats: 80.6 PFF grade (14th of 79 qualifying tackles) Williams (28): With Dawkins, Williams helped solidify the outside of Buffalo's offense line throughout 2020. He did not have his best game in the AFC Championship, however, the large chunk of this season revitalized Williams' NFL career. Both Williams and Dawkins stayed healthy which was a key to the Bills' successes on offense. Stats: 79.2 PFF grade (21st) Nsekhe (35): Down the stretch in 2019, Nsekhe was handed a bunch of snaps due to injury. While the veteran did play pretty well, he never got an opportunity to show much this past season. He only played in 52 total snaps on offense in 2020. Stats: 80.3 PFF grade (Did not qualify) Bates (24): Bates was active on every game day for the Bills in 2020, but only saw time in 72 snaps on offense. Stats: 67.5 PFF grade (Did not qualify) Adams (23): Adams, an undrafted rookie, spent the year on Buffalo's practice squad. Stats: N/A

2021 outlook

Dawkins could be close to starting to get noticed nationally. His efforts and development on and off the field made extending him an easy decision for the Bills. The bad part is, aside from him on the offensive line, every spot has a question mark. The biggest (and since we're only discussing tackles here) is at the other tackle spot. Williams had a great bounce-back year. Previously with the Panthers, injuries slowed him down and even Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said he did not expect Williams to start at right tackle when he signed him. Williams played so well in training camp, he essentially forced the Bills' hand. Due to the upcoming difficulties surrounding the salary cap in 2021 in the NFL thanks to COVID-19, Williams might have priced himself out of Buffalo. Spotrac pegs Williams' value at $7.8M per season and the Bills would have to do some serious moving around financially because those COVID concerns put the Bills very close to the reported salary cap area of $180-185M. A cost-efficient replacement might need to be found, unless the Bills want to move guard Cody Ford back to right tackle to replace Williams. Behind their two starters, the Bills have just a mesh of versatile players. Bates can play every spot on the line so he'll be back in 2021, most likely. Adams is up in the air. He was a highly touted UDFA, but there's still a chance he develops. Nsekhe, while also versatile and providing some good play in 2019, could be out the door for a younger option unless he signs for a team-friendly price... and a very team-friendly number at that.

