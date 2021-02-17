Buffalo Bills roster analysis: Interior offensive line

The Buffalo Bills had an excellent 2020 season as a team, but position-by-position is a different story. Some were better than others and as the offseason is now in full swing, Bills Wire will give a quick analysis of the team’s current roster by reflecting on the season that was and looking ahead to 2021.

Next up, here is our breakdown on the team’s interior offensive line units:

Contract statuses

Bills center Mitch Morse. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Signed for 2021:

Mitch Morse: $10.3M cap hit ($5.5M dead cap)

Cody Ford: $2.05M cap hit ($1.74M dead cap)

Jordan Devey: $990K cap hit ($0 dead cap)

Pending free agents & 2020 contract:

Jon Feliciano: $4.4M cap hit

Brian Winters: $3M cap hit

Ike Boettger (RFA): $750K cap hit

Jonotthan Harrison (released): $233.6K cap hit

Player-by-player 2020 review

Bills center Jon Feliciano. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Player (age):

Morse (28): Morse has consistently been a solid center, but never an elite one which causes him to be a lightning rod for attention because he is among the NFL's highest-paid at his position. Aside from that, he's a steady player but nothing spectacular. Morse, like several on the Bills' O-line, consistently looks to struggle more in run blocking as compared to pass protection. Stats: 63.3 PFF grade (21st among 36 qualifying centers) Ford (24): The Bills confirmed already this offseason that Ford is a starter in the NFL will continue to be so 2021. However, this past season he didn't really prove that he is... once again. But the Bills are right in thinking one thing: Ford has yet to get a chance to remain healthy. He played injured for most of his rookie year and Ford was held to only seven games in 2020. Stats: 53.8 PFF grade (64th among qualifying guards) Feliciano (28): Feliciano is an average offensive lineman by NFL standards. That said, the Bills could do much worse. It was easy to tell that he was an upgrade at right guard as he replaced Ford in the lineup... essentially... as one came back from injury only for one to leave it. Where Feliciano does pay dividends is his role as a glue guy for the O-line. He brings those intangibles and attitude that the Bills have openly admitted they love. Stats: 64.8 PFF grade (38th out of 80 qualifying guards) Winters (29): Winters was another guy who had a chance to fill the Bills' guard woes. That didn't exactly work and as soon as the team got healthy enough to put Winters to the bench (Feliciano), they did just that. Stats: 54.6 PFF grade (62nd out of 80 qualifying guards) Harrison (29): Like Winters, Harrison was cut by the Jets and signed in Buffalo. Unlike Winters, Harrison did not play at all, spending the year on the practice squad. Stats: N/A Boettger (26): The Bills gave Boettger a shot at left guard and he made seven starts. Better at pass protection (but not perfect), the Bills could try to find a better run blocker here.. or they could hope Boettger improves in that area considering it was his first time as a starter in the pros. Stats: 65.3 PFF grade (36th of 80 qualifying guards) Devey (33): Devey also spent most of the 2020 season on the Bills practice squad. He has versatility to play at every spot on the O-line. Stats: N/A

Story continues

2021 outlook

Bills offensive guard Cody Ford. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

At tackle on the outside of Buffalo's offensive line, it was a heck of a season. On the inside... we had a different story. Observers of the Bills seem to still view the offensive line through the spectrum of the unit the team had in Josh Allen's rookie year in 2018. That bunch was brutal and since then, the line has improved. That does not mean it is among the best in the NFL, though. They can stand to improve from average to good. Sticking on the inside, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane already said Ford is going to start in 2021. We just don't know where but clearly they're staying with the former second rounder and hope he improves. Thinking about Ford, he could be the team's replacement for Feliciano at right guard. Feliciano is currently the Bills' most interesting free agent. Spotrac estimates his value at $8.3M per year... but the man himself recently suggested he will be back with the Bills. The Spotrac number is one Buffalo can't afford due to the COVID-19 effects on the salary cap, so there must be some give and take going on. As mentioned, Morse is not among the elite centers in the game, but one could envision the Bills bringing him back and potentially considering moving on from him in a year from now. This offseason he would save Buffalo $5M against the cap, but that jumps to $8.5M in 2022. For another season, Morse is a guy you could do worse than. Boettger, to a lesser extent, is a guy that could go either way like Feliciano. Age-wise, he's not young, but 2020 was the first time he was a starter. One can envision him getting a shot to retain that spot in training camp via a free agent deal that projects lesser than the near $2M RFA tender. Speeding this up: Devey is versatile and will be back, he signed a reserve/ future contract with the Bills already. Harrison and Winters are both likely gone because there's little reason to bring them back, and Harrison himself is already on the Giants.

1

1