Buffalo Bills roster amongst oldest in NFL

The Buffalo Bills have a roster that’s a very experienced one. The eye test says it, but so do the numbers.

According to Spotrac, the Bills have the fifth-oldest roster in the NFL. Overall, Buffalo has a roster that has an average age of 26.92.

For those curious, here are the five eldest rosters in the league:

5. Bills (26.92)

4. Cardinals (27.06)

3. Patriots (27.25)

2. Saints (27.25)

1. Buccaneers (27.32)

For each team, the circumstances differ. For the past few years, Buffalo has had talent but it’s all been youthful. That is starting to change.

Safety duo Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are both over 30. Plus, recent star defender signee, Von Miller, is 33.

Despite that, the Bills do have multiple important pieces under 30. Of course, the one at the top of that list is quarterback Josh Allen.

