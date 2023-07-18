Buffalo Bills rookies report early to 2023 training camp

Buffalo Bills rookies are back in town.

On Tuesday, the first-year pros for the team have reported to 2023 training camp. They’ll be getting their feet wet in the NFL early before the rest of the team’s veterans show up.

Vets will follow, but not until next week. The official first day of full training camp is Wednesday, July 26.

This year’s camp is set to return to St. John Fisher University in the Rochester area. In total, the Bills will have 10 open practices that require a ticket. Those have already been distributed.

In addition to the Bills, rookies have also reported to training camp for the: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

For those curious, the full announced slate for training camp at St. John Fisher in 2023 can be found below:

July 26, 9:45 am

July 27, 9:45 am

July 28, 9:45 am

July 30, 9:45 am

July 31, 9:45 am

Aug. 1 9:45 am

Aug. 3, 9:45 am

Aug. 4, 5:30 pm (Highmark Stadium)

Aug. 6, 11:45 am

Aug. 9, 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 10, 9:45 a.m

