Buffalo Bills release updated artist renderings for new stadium slated to open in 2026

The latest renderings for the new Buffalo Bills stadium just dropped, and this time there was no shade thrown at their division rivals.

After the team initially released its first look at the project in October 2022, the Bills on Monday unveiled four more artists renderings of what the finished project may look like. In the previous renderings, one image showed the stadium's interior with a small scoreboard in the corner that had Buffalo beating the New York Jets by the score of 24-3.

The Bills have been working with Legends Project Development and stadium architectural firm Populous to come up with the design.

Bills players take the field on a chilly but sunny afternoon at HIghmark Stadium before the start of their playoff game against the Dolphins.

Here's everything you need to know about the stadium project.

What will the new Buffalo Bills stadium potentially look like?

The latest renderings show an exterior side view of the stadium, a field-level view from the back of one end zone, a close-up of an exterior from which fans can enter the facility and a zoomed-out aerial shot of the exterior.

The journey toward the New Bills Stadium continues.



In the field-level rendering, no scoreboard is visible, though digital renditions of players show the Bills playing against a team with a similar colorway to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What are some details about the Bills stadium project?

The new stadium will be built across the street from the team's current home of Highmark Stadium, across from Abbott Road in Orchard Park, N.Y. At the location where construction for the new facility will take place are parking lots. Currently, the Bills' training facility sits just due south of Highmark Stadium.

The new stadium is projected to have a capacity of around 62,000 and will be an open-air stadium with a canopy over the top. Since games in Orchard Park are known to face wintry conditions during the season, Populous said the canopy will cover approximately 65% of the seating bowl.

The projected cost of the stadium will be $1.4 billion, with $850 million coming from taxpayers in the state. The project is expected to be completed before the start of the 2026 season.

Highmark Stadium originally opened in 1973 and was deemed too expensive to renovate. A state study in November pegged renovation costs at $862 million.

