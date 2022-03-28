Buffalo Bills release statement on new stadium deal

The Buffalo Bills officially have a new stadium en route.

On Monday from the NFL owner’s meetings, news dropped that the Bills will have a new venue built by 2026 in Orchard Park. Bare minimum, the team will be playing there for 30 years.

Upon the confirmation, team owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement on the matter. That can be found below:

“We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. We are grateful for the time, efforts and unwavering commitment made by Governor (Kathy) Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz. and the National Football League will get us there.”

Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia made the official announcement at the league meetings. He spoke to members of the media even further.

Here is a portion of Raccuia’s interview via Spectrum News:

What will the new #Bills stadium look like? PSE EVP Ron Raccuia says plans still in the works, but says again it'll be 60K-62K capacity and open air in Orchard Park across from current stadium. Overall, the theme of this project will be "Built for Buffalo." pic.twitter.com/icM2X3lN6w — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 28, 2022

Related