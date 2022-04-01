Buffalo Bills release RB Christian Wade

The Buffalo Bills have released running back Christian Wade on Friday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Wade, 30, had been allocated to the Bills in 2019 via the league’s International Pathway Program.

Never making an impact on the team during a regular season contest, Wade did ignite fans during the preseason. Specifically against the Carolina Panthers, he displayed his talents by ripping off a 65-yard touchdown run in one contest in 2019.

In 2021, Wade ended up spending injured with a shoulder issue.

According to Spotrac, Wade’s contact does not carry any dead cap hit. He was also slated to become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Along with Wade, Buffalo’s other English international in Efe Obada left via free agency in recent weeks. The defensive end was signed by the Washington Commanders.

Related