Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years

Former Georgia wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was released by the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Bills Wire called the decision a “money-saving move” by Buffalo.

Friday was a decision day for McKenzie’s future with the team. The Bills owed him a roster bonus that day, according to Spotrac.

That was worth $250,000, and Buffalo saved that, plus approximately $2 million in cap space in cutting McKenzie.

McKenzie, 27, had played with the Bills for the past five seasons. He was a key special teams player and solid receiver for Buffalo. In 2022, he recorded 42 receptions for 423 yards and five total touchdowns.

Mckenzie played for Georgia from 2014-2016 before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

