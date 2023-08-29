Buffalo Bills release former Alabama safety Jared Mayden

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills waived former Alabama safety Jared Mayden. The move was one of several that the Bills organization will have to make ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline. Meaning, each NFL team is forced to make decisions to field a 53-man roster. During the preseason, each team is allowed to have 90 players on the roster.

Mayden is entering his fourth season in the NFL. The Texas native was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He recorded two tackles in two games for the 49ers.

After being released by the 49ers midway through the 2021 season, Mayden would join the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Mayden played in four games recording six tackles.

After spending close to a year with the Eagles, Mayden was released. Since then, Mayden has joined the New York Jets and Bills practice squad. Now, he will be able to be claimed off of waivers. NFL teams can begin to claim players on the waiver wire starting on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see where Mayden ends up next.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jared Mayden and other former Alabama football players in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire