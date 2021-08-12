Buffalo Bills release first unofficial depth chart: 12 takeaways

Ahead of their trip to Detroit to face the Lions in their preseason opener, the Buffalo Bills have released their first depth chart of 2021.

Not a man to ever give a single inch to an opposing team, the first one Sean McDermott’s team put out there still had a few telling notes.

Here are 12 takeaways from the Bills’ first unofficial depth chart:

Jake Kumerow second-string

Bills receiver Jake Kumerow (Gannett photo)

This year's training camp darling has been wide receiver Jake Kumerow. He has impressed nearly every camp practice and for his efforts, Kumerow was named a second-stringer on the outside with Gabe Davis. Those two are behind wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders.

Cody Ford ahead of Ike Boettger

Bills offensive guard Cody Ford. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The guard position hasn't exactly been a bright spot at training camp on either side. But Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford are listed as the starters currently. Feliciano is less of a surprise but Ford is ahead of Ike Boettger. It is worth noting the Boettger has missed a large chunk of practices due to his spell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

QB4

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Preseason will be important for quarterback Jake Fromm. He's listed as the fourth-string behind Davis Webb. That might just be the team giving Webb a little bit of love, but one can imagine that's a bummer for Fromm to see.

Levi Wallace is CB2

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (Gannett photo)

Many reports out of training have insisted that Levi Wallace is ahead of Dane Jackson in the battle to be the Bills' No. 2 cornerback across from Tre'Davious White. In the first depth chart, that is reflected.

Harrison down, Zimmer up

Bills defensive lineman Harrison Phillips. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The good news comes for Justin Zimmer: He's listed at Ed Oliver's backup at the 3-tech defensive tackle spot. Bad news for Harrison Phillips: While a versatile player that can lineup at both the 1-tech and 3-tech positions, he's the No. 3 at the 1-tech behind Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. Like Phillips, Butler is also versatile and can play both spots. That flexibility still might help them both find roster spots, but Phillips has to preform in the preseason now.

DE rotation

Bills A.J. Epenesa (Gannett photo)

Considering their status as vets, Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes listing as starting edge defenders comes as no surprise. Behind them is where the fun begins. Second-string: Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa. Third-string: Efe Obada and Boogie Basham. Obada lists ahead of Darryl Johnson in terms of vets, but it appears Epenesa is going to have good look to find snaps in Buffalo's defensive end rotation this year. Basham likely still will as well..

McKenzie is your return man

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Another not shocking one, but it's in writing now: Isaiah McKenzie looks poised to be Buffalo's return man in 2021. Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said exactly that just last week. Just some more confirmation for us here.

Singletary over Moss

Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

This might not mean much, it does still appear Buffalo will go with the "hot hand" approach this season... but Devin Singletary is the No. 1 running back for the Bills. Zack Moss, who is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, is at No. 2. At the end of last season, Moss started to see more touches down the stretch so seeing him at the top wouldn't have been surprising. Instead, it's Singletary.

Drafted WR might get cut

Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson1. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Marquez Steveson is low on the depth chart all over the place. On offense, he lists as a fourth-string wide receiver. On special teams, he's behind Isaiah McKenzie. He might have to settle for a practice squad spot in 2021.

Tyrel vs. Tyrell

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills added a lot of depth to their linebacker room this offseason. Among those include Tyrell Adams, who had 125 tackles and two sacks for the Texans last season. Considering that, it's pretty surprising to see him listed as a fourth-string linebacker currently. Joe Giles-Harris is in that same category. On the positive side of that is Tyrel Dodson. The former UDFA that the Bills have stuck by through off-field issues is tabbed as Tremaine Edmunds' main backup.

Wildgoose on the outside

Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Rachad Wildgoose, a sixth-round rookie, came to the Bills having played the exact same about of snaps in college as an outside corner and slot defender. Currently the Bills have him listed on the outside... and as a second-stringer at that.

A look on the outside O-line

Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round rookie, lists as Buffalo's third-string left tackle behind Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, a third-round rookie. Doyle had reportedly seen time rotating at right tackle, but instead of being listed as Daryl Williams' back up there, veteran Bobby Hart is.

