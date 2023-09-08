Buffalo Bills release first full depth chart of 2023

The Buffalo Bills 2023 journey is set to begin on the gridiron. The Bills visit the New York Jets to kickoff the 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football.

Prior to the season opener, the team released their first official depth chart of the year following roster cuts at the end of training camp.

The full depth chart for the entire roster can be found below:

Offense

Defense

Special teams

Position 1st 2nd K Tyler Bass P Sam Martin H Sam Martin PR Deonte Harty Khalil Shakir KR Deonte Harty Khalil Shakir LS Reid Ferguson

Injured designation

Player Pos. Injury designation Von Miller DE PUP list (return) Justin Shorter (R) WR Injured reserve (return) Baylon Spector LB Injured reserve (return) Tommy Doyle OL IR (season over) Zach Davidson TE IR (season over) Nyheim Hines RB NFI list (season over)

Practice squad

QB Shane Buechele

WR Marcell Ateman

RB Ty Johnson

CB Kyron Brown

CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

TE Joel Wilson

LB Christian Kirksey

OL Greg Mancz

OL Kevin Jarvis

OL Richard Gouraige (R)

WR Tyrel Shaves (R)

WR Andy Isabella

WR Bryan Thompson

DT Kendal Vickers

DE Kamerson Cline

