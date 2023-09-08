Buffalo Bills release first full depth chart of 2023
The Buffalo Bills 2023 journey is set to begin on the gridiron. The Bills visit the New York Jets to kickoff the 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football.
Prior to the season opener, the team released their first official depth chart of the year following roster cuts at the end of training camp.
The full depth chart for the entire roster can be found below:
Offense
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
WR
LT
Ryan Van demark
LG
C
RG
O’Cyrus Torrence (R)
RT
QB
Josh Allen
RB
James Cook
TE
Dalton Kincaid (R)
FB
SWR
WR
Defense
Position
1st
2nd
3rd
DE
Greg Rousseau
DT
Ed Oliver
DT
Tim Settle
DE
AJ Epenesa
LB
Dorian Williams (R)
LB
NCB
CB
Tre’Davious White
CB
S
S
Cam Lewis
Special teams
Position
1st
2nd
K
Tyler Bass
P
Sam Martin
H
Sam Martin
PR
Deonte Harty
Khalil Shakir
KR
Deonte Harty
Khalil Shakir
LS
Injured designation
Player
Pos.
Injury designation
DE
PUP list (return)
Justin Shorter (R)
WR
Injured reserve (return)
Baylon Spector
LB
Injured reserve (return)
Tommy Doyle
OL
IR (season over)
Zach Davidson
TE
IR (season over)
Nyheim Hines
RB
NFI list (season over)
Practice squad
QB Shane Buechele
WR Marcell Ateman
RB Ty Johnson
CB Kyron Brown
CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
TE Joel Wilson
LB Christian Kirksey
OL Greg Mancz
OL Kevin Jarvis
OL Richard Gouraige (R)
WR Tyrel Shaves (R)
WR Andy Isabella
WR Bryan Thompson
DT Kendal Vickers
DE Kamerson Cline