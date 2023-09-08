Advertisement

Buffalo Bills release first full depth chart of 2023

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Buffalo Bills 2023 journey is set to begin on the gridiron. The Bills visit the New York Jets to kickoff the 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football.

Prior to the season opener, the team released their first official depth chart of the year following roster cuts at the end of training camp.

The full depth chart for the entire roster can be found below:

Offense

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30977" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Allen</a> #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

WR

Gabe Davis

LT

Dion Dawkins

Ryan Van demark

LG

Connor McGovern

David Edwards

C

Mitch Morse

Ryan Bates

RG

O’Cyrus Torrence (R)

Alec Anderson

RT

Spencer Brown

Germain Ifedi

QB

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

RB

James Cook

Damien Harris

Latavius Murray

TE

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid (R)

Quintin Morris

FB

Reggie Gilliam

SWR

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

WR

Stefon Diggs

Trent Sherfield

 

Defense

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31841" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ed Oliver;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ed Oliver</a> #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

DE

Greg Rousseau

Shaq Lawson

DT

Ed Oliver

Jordan Phillips

DT

DaQuan Jones

Tim Settle

Poona Ford

DE

Leonard Floyd

AJ Epenesa

Kingsley Jonathan

LB

Matt Milano

Dorian Williams (R)

LB

Terrel Bernard

Tyrel Dodson

NCB

Taron Johnson

Cam Lewis

Siran Neal

CB

Tre’Davious White

Kaiir Elam

CB

Christian Benford

Dane Jackson

S

Jordan Poyer

Taylor Rapp

S

Micah Hyde

Damar Hamlin

Cam Lewis

 

Special teams

Bills place kicker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32858" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Bass;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tyler Bass</a> (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st

2nd

K

Tyler Bass

P

Sam Martin

H

Sam Martin

PR

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

KR

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

LS

Reid Ferguson

 

Injured designation

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Player

Pos.

Injury designation

Von Miller

DE

PUP list (return)

Justin Shorter (R)

WR

Injured reserve (return)

Baylon Spector

LB

Injured reserve (return)

Tommy Doyle

OL

IR (season over)

Zach Davidson

TE

IR (season over)

Nyheim Hines

RB

NFI list (season over)

 

Practice squad

Andy Isabella (USAT)
Andy Isabella (USAT)

  • QB Shane Buechele

  • WR Marcell Ateman

  • RB Ty Johnson

  • CB Kyron Brown

  • CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

  • TE Joel Wilson

  • LB Christian Kirksey

  • OL Greg Mancz

  • OL Kevin Jarvis

  • OL Richard Gouraige (R)

  • WR Tyrel Shaves (R)

  • WR Andy Isabella

  • WR Bryan Thompson

  • DT Kendal Vickers

  • DE Kamerson Cline

