Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris taken off field in ambulance after neck injury

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris exited Sunday night’s contest after a scary injury.

Harris was injured with a little over three minutes remaining in the second quarter when he was tackled on a one-yard run up the middle.

Harris was tackled by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and other defenders were involved on the third-and-1 play as they attempted to keep Harris from gaining a first down.

The officials ruled Harris had gained a first down, but he stayed on the turf.

Harris remained on the ground for a few minutes as concerned players from both teams looked on. Harris was eventually placed on a stretcher and loaded onto an ambulance.

The running back gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was placed on the stretcher.

The Bills later announced that Harris suffered a neck injury and was transported to a local hospital. The NBC broadcast announced that Harris had movement in his arms and legs.

Buffalo is all too familiar with frightening injuries.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a routine tackle on Jan. 2. game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A visibly concerned Hamlin was shown on the broadcast as Buffalo’s medical staff tended to Harris.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills. The 26-year-old spent the previous four years of his career with the New England Patriots. New England drafted Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damien Harris taken to hospital after neck injury in Bills-Giants game