Josh Allen delivers insane falling pass to Stefon Diggs, appears to escape injury against Raiders

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered a wild, nifty pass on Sunday afternoon in their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and appears to have narrowly escaped a potentially brutal injury in the process.

Allen left the game in the second quarter briefly holding his wrist in pain after delivering an incredible toss to Stefon Diggs as he was taken down.

Josh Allen’s incredible pass, shoulder injury

On a third down late in the second quarter, Allen scrambled through the pocket while trying to find a target to keep their drive alive.

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon caught up to Allen, however, and started to come up with what looked like a sure sack. As Allen was falling to the field, though, he somehow pitched the ball up and out to a waiting Diggs along the sidelines to complete the play.

Diggs still ended up just shy of the first down, which resulted in the Bills settling for a field goal to give them a 17-6 lead.

Josh Allen is unreal 😳pic.twitter.com/aAjcwUgS23 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 4, 2020

The tremendous toss left Allen in pain.

Allen hit the field hard on his left arm, and he was seen holding his left wrist before walking off to the sidelines. He went to the medical tent, but quickly returned to the sidelines with what the Bills called a shoulder injury before reentering the game just before halftime.

Allen finished the first half having completed 15-of-20 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a deep 26-yard toss to Gabriel Davis in the first quarter.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills looks to throw a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: