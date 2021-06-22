Buffalo Bills post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up their minicamp practices last week. Traditionally three days of workouts, Bills coach Sean McDermott saw enough after two days and allowed players to head home early.

Now we’re a long ways away from seeing some consistent news from the team as they’ll be off until training camp which begins in late July. Still, why not have some offseason fun with our downtime?

Here is a very early Bills 53-man roster projection following minicamp:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen . (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Cuts: Davis Webb

The Bills could potentially roll with two quarterbacks and those would almost certainly be Allen and Trubisky. But the Brandon Beane-Sean McDermott front office took a very long time to give up on another fifth-round quarterback and Fromm is essentially still a rookie.

Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Running backs (4): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones

Cuts: Christian Wade, Antonio Williams

Rather straight-forward here. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made sure to praise some good things about Breida during minicamp workouts. Even though he didn't blow anyone away with his practices this spring, this group is still likely easy to predict. Jones is a core special teams guy.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver (6): Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow

Here's where things get a bit more difficult. Until training camp and preseason, it's going to be tough to see where these depth players fall. Having said that, even though Hodgins has gotten some good praise for his work, he's still a very raw talent that isn't a special teams ace. One could envision the Bills trying to stash him on their practice squad. Rookie Marquez Stevenson is also certainly on the roster bubble.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Jacob Hollister

Cuts: Nate Becker, Quintin Morris, Reggie Gilliam

Gilliam is a bubble player for his special teams work, but with additions at other positions this offseason, that can be replaced. Hollister also has the position flexibility to play in the backfield as well like Gilliam has. Sweeney returns from his COVID-19 issues, and assuming he's healthy from that, he should have the playmaking talent to find a roster spot.

Bills Dion Dawkins celebrates (Gannett photo)

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Forrest Lamp

Cuts: Ryan Bates, Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Jordan Devey, Syrus Tuitele, Steven Gonzalez, Jack Anderson

Bates has been kept around for his versatility for a couple of years now. But the Bills don't really need that currently with the likes of Doyle and Ford having similar traits. Lamp has had his ups and down, but he started 16 games as recently as last season. That's solid experience for an interior line group that's a bit questionable at times.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Defensive line (9): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler Jr., Harrison Phillips

Cuts: Efe Obada, Darryl Johnson Jr., Mike Love, Bryan Cox Jr., Brandin Bryant, Treyvon Hester, Eli Ankou, Justin Zimmer

The Bills have added a lot of bodies to their defensive trenches this offseason to find the best mix of players to grow the number of sacks the team has. Depending on how things workout on the edge, Addison could potentially be a cut. For now we'll keep him while the three younger guys rotate around. In the middle, Butler and Phillips provide experience and versatility as potential backups to both Oliver and Lotulelei.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Linebacker (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyrell Adams, Tyler Matakevich, Joe Giles-Harris

Cuts: Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Mike Bell, Andre Smith

Smith could be kept for his special teams work, but we also have Matakevich and Giles-Harris to consider for that. Potentially even Adams, too. The Bills put on a big search to improve the depth spots behind Edmunds and Milano this offseason.

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Cornerback (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Rachad Wildgoose

Cuts: Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud, Cam Lewis

As of now, the top-four is pretty settled, we're just unsure if Jackson or Wallace will see more playing time. Neal provides some special teams and size for the defense while Wildgoose is a versatile backup that can play both slot cornerback and on the outside.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Safety (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin

Cuts: Tariq Thompson, Josh Thomas

Easy pickings here. Both Hamlin and Johnson will have double-duties as special teamers, potentially. Hyde and Poyer have remained ridiculously healthy in their careers.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2). Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Haack, Reid Ferguson

Cuts: None

