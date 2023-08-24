Buffalo Bills will play starters vs. Bears in preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Buffalo Bills will play their starters in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, head coach Sean McDermott told media on Thursday.

McDermott’s Bills did not play their starters in their first preseason game, but with a lengthy lay-off before their season opener against the New York Jets, Josh Allen and company will see the field against Chicago.

“It’s just what I feel like is best for the team right now,” McDermott told media, according to Pro Football Talk. “Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is. So, they’re going to play this week. I feel like it’s best for where we’re at right now.”

Josh Allen went 7-of-10 for 64 yards in the Bills’ last preseason game, and will be on the field again. Starting running back Latavius Murray, along with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, are all expected to play.

The Bears will also play their starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, who was given the week off in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last weekend.

"Game, get him in the game, get him game experience in there," head coach Matt Eberflus said when asked why they decided to play Fields. "And really just to get him the game feel. He obviously has game experience, but we just want to be able to do that with the unit."

Eberflus said he appreciated the Bills playing their starters, and that he “absolutely” prefers for his starters to play against an opponent’s best players in a preseason tilt.

The Bears and Bills will do battle at Soldier Field on Saturday at noon.

