In a bombshell of a free agent signing, Bills land star edge rusher Von Miller

Brandon Beane told anyone who would listen that while he’s always looking to improve the Buffalo Bills’ roster, the tweaks he would make during the early stages of the 2022 offseason probably weren’t going to command big headlines.

Well, he lied.

The Bills announced early Wednesday night that they have signed superstar edge rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract worth a potential $120 million.

“I wouldn’t see us being big spenders or anything like that, but we’ll definitely look to fill some spots from the outside as well as retain some of our guys,” Beane said earlier this offseason. “We’ll be creative, whether it’s extending guys, restructuring, we’re gonna try and reload this thing and see if we can get over the hump.”

Signing Miller to this massive deal qualifies as big spenders and is, in fact, one of the most noteworthy signings in team history.

“It’s been crazy man, crazy four hours,” Miller said on his Instagram account. “Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?”

And Beane wasn’t done. He also signed tight end O.J. Howard away from Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Von Miller, one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, is signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Miller is already on his way to first-ballot Hall of Fame status thanks to his career with the Broncos, and after joining the Rams in the middle of 2021, he earned a second Super Bowl ring.

Given the Bills’ tight salary cap situation, it seemed highly improbable that they could have worked a deal to get someone in Miller’s banking neighborhood, but if Beane has proven anything during his time in Buffalo, he isn’t afraid to take a swing.

Miller has recorded 115.5 sacks during his 11-year NFL career including 9.5 combined between Denver and Los Angeles last season. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a two-time Super Bowl champ and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Howard will come in and form a strong 1-2 combination with Bills tight end Dawson Knox, an indication that new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey may want to incorporate more two-tight end sets in his offense.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Howard has played all five of his NFL seasons in Tampa Bay after being a first-round draft pick in 2017. He has 119 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 TDs but has battled injuries and has never played a full season, topping out at 14 games twice.

Beane has been working the past few days to create salary cap space to make sure the Bills were cap compliant before the league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m.

As part of that process he released offensive guards Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano and linebacker A.J. Klein, and restructured the contracts of center Mitch Morse and safety Micah Hyde.

Using some of that space, he signed defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and offensive guard Rodger Saffold, plus re-signed three of his own free agents, special teamers Siran Neal and Jake Kumerow, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Where the money will come from to pay for Miller is uncertain as the Bills have not announced any further cuts or contract alterations.

Others still in line for potential restructures are wide receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Matt Milano, and don’t be surprised if Beane approaches safety Jordan Poyer and left tackle Dion Dawkins.

These were all expected moves, and it’s hard to argue with any of them. Feliciano, Klein and Williams were all over-priced given what their roles on the team would have been, and Morse and Hyde figure to be the first of a few more players who will re-do contracts to give the team more cap space to play with.

Once he had some room to play with, Beane made some strong and calculated moves that should improve the team.

The Bills locked up offensive guard Rodger Saffold to a one-year deal - he had been cut last week by the Titans and thus was eligible to sign immediately - and they agreed to sign defensive tackles Tim Settle from Washington and DaQuan Jones from Carolina. We’re still waiting on the official announcement from the team once those deals are signed.

Settle and Jones will be expected to shore up the middle of the run defense which was certainly necessary. Bringing in Saffold solves the revolving door at left guard and upgrades the level of play from what the Bills got from Feliciano, Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates.

Before the Miller bombshell, the biggest news the Bills made was agreeing to terms on a two-year, $7 million deal with pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic on Tuesday, only to have him renege and decide to take the same offer from his former team, Washington. That one had to sting because McKissic could have really been a useful weapon in Josh Allen’s arsenal.

“Really grateful for Buffalo, their professionalism and their interest in me,” McKissic said in a statement released by his agent. “That’s a terrific team up there. But Washington is home and we have unfinished business.”

There were some noteworthy departures from Buffalo, too. Two of the Bills' free agents who figured to be priority re-signs, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and cornerback Levi Wallace, bolted town for Minnesota and Pittsburgh, respectively. Also, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as expected, found a new home, signing a two-year deal with the Steelers.

Phillips signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Vikings, a surprisingly high number that the Bills were never going to touch. And Wallace signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers. That one was even more surprising because it was thought that Wallace would be able to command perhaps as much as $8 million per year.

At that figure, it wouldn’t have made sense for the Bills to bring Wallace back, but at a very reasonable $4 million annually, for the Bills not to match that was an indication that they wanted to move in a new direction.

As of early Wednesday evening, wide receiver Cole Beasley was still a member of the team, even though cutting or trading him could free up $6.1 million in cap space. Once McKenzie was re-signed, it certainly seemed like Beasley’s days were numbered.

There had been talk that the Bills might pursue one of the big-name edge rushers, and Chandler Jones’ name was at the top of the list, especially after he reportedly expressed interest in joining the team.

But the Rochester native, former Syracuse University standout, and brother of MMA star Jon “Bones” Jones went to the Raiders on a huge three-year contract worth a potential $52.5 million including $34 million guaranteed. That seemed way out of the Bills’ ballpark, and then came the Miller signing which surely sent shockwaves around Bills Nation and beyond.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

