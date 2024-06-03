Buffalo Bills plan to bid for 2028 NFL draft

The 2028 NFL draft could be coming to a western New York location near you soon.

According to the BIlls’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, Pete Guelli, the team will submit a bid to host the 2028 NFL draft.

“Our plan would be to express interest, and it’s competitive – there are no guarantees it will work out, but we want to go down that road,” told the Buffalo News.

The timetable for Buffalo coincides with the completion date for the Bills’ new stadium.

Since 2014, the NFL draft has moved location each year. In 2024, the event was held in Detroit. Next year it will be located in Green Bay and the NFL awarded the 2026 draft to Pittsburgh this past May.

Bills Wire will provide updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire