Buffalo Bills place former Trojan Matt Barkley on injured reserve

The Buffalo Bills have placed quarterback Matt Barkley on the injured reserve list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means Kyle Allen is officially the backup to Josh Allen.

Barkley suffered an elbow injury during a preseason contest against Pittsburgh on Aug. 19, and he was never able to return to practice.

The roster designation came as the team was cutting its roster down to 53 players. It was announced by the Billsshortly after the NFL’s 4 p.m. roster deadline.

After being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of USC, Matt Barkley also spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals, Bills and Titans. His most notable year came with the Chicago Bears in 2016, when he made six starts. Barkley has not been able to accumulate a large amount of playing time, but he has been able to stick around in the NFL, which is no small thing.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire