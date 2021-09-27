Buffalo Bills open as massive favorites over Houston Texans in Week 4

Last week against the Washington Football Team, the Buffalo Bills opened with a pretty hefty margin in terms of being the favorite amongst oddsmakers heading into that game.

The Bills were an 8.5-point favorite. By the end of the week, their edge in the spread did drop down to seven.

But if that initial 8.5 was too rich for your blood… then don’t even think about looking toward Buffalo in Week 4.

The Bills (2-1) host the Houston Texans (1-2). Buffalo is not a touchdown favorite. Not even a two touchdown favorite.

Instead, oddsmakers, including Tipico Sportsbook (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list), have placed Buffalo as a 17 to 17.5 point favorite to open Week 4.

That figure is by far the largest of the NFL’s Week 4 slate. No other game is even in double-digit territory.

The Bills enter the game on the heels of two-straight blowout wins against the Miami Dolphins and Football Team, respectively.

The Texans won their opening-day game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but have gone the opposite direction since.

During their game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, things were close. After losing starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in that outing, Houston hasn’t kept the same pace with rookie QB David Mills steering the ship.

So far this season, the Bills are 2-1 overall and hold that same record against the spread. The 1-2 Texans are also 2-1 against the spread.

The over/ under for Week 4 between these two opens at 48. The moneyline sits at Bills (-1500) and Texans (+870).

