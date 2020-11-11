Buffalo Bills OL Mitch Morse out of protocol

The Buffalo Bills are trending toward having their healthiest offensive line this week out in the desert as the team travels to Arizona to face the Cardinals in Week 10.

Throughout the early parts of the season, the Bills were without Jon Feliciano (pectoral) for an extended period. More recently, Cody Ford (knee/ ankle) and Mitch Morse (concussion) have also been sidelined. But now, there’s some positive updates starting with the latter.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday via video conference that Morse has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will practice as the team starts their prep for the Cardinals this week. Morse did not play in Week 9’s 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks after he sustained that injury in Week 8 against the New England Patriots.

In addition, McDermott said on Monday that all of the injuries the Bills suffered against the Seahawks were considered “day-to-day.” That includes Ford, who was carted off with an ankle injury. Ford was later spotted on Buffalo’s sideline in his gear but he did not return to the game.

If both guys can play against Arizona, Buffalo’s offensive line, from left to right, will likely be: Dion Dawkins, Ford, Morse, Feliciano and Daryl Williams. It would be the first time this season that the Bills had all of their No. 1, starting players, out there on the offensive line.

