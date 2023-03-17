Buffalo Bills news and notes: Beane knew re-signing Edmunds was a long shot

ORCHARD PARK - Not surprisingly, bias being what it is, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane considered Tremaine Edmunds to be the best linebacker available in free agency.

That’s why he knew well before the former first-round draft pick hit the open market this week that there was probably no way the Bills were going to be able to re-sign the five-year starter. Sure enough, Edmunds landed in Chicago on a massive four-year deal worth $72 million with a staggering $50 million guaranteed.

“We stayed in touch with his representatives,” Beane said. “We thought he was the top linebacker in free agency and all it takes is one team. I don’t know how many were bidding for him; I’m not privy to that. But it’s not a surprise that he got up there. We love him, didn’t want to lose him, but it’s a puzzle piece and unfortunately you just can’t keep them all.”

So now the question for the Bills becomes who takes over for a player who, outside of the games he missed due to injury, was on the field for just about every defensive snap the team played since 2018?

“Sometimes your answer is on your roster,” Beane said Thursday, mentioning Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector as candidates to fill that huge role.

Sometimes the answer isn’t on the roster, though, and with free agency just starting, Beane will almost certainly be looking at viable veteran options with starter resumes, and he might use one of his six draft picks - perhaps in an early round - to add to the mix.

Dodson was re-signed to a one-year, $2 million contract as a restricted free agent, and he said of Bernard and Spector, “They’ve been in our program a year, they’re going to be a lot more prepared for the pro game and our defensive system. So it’s a competition, and we’ll continue to look, whether that’s cap casualties, free agency, if there’s a player in the draft. It’ll be competition.”

As for the other big free agent that could have bolted Buffalo, Beane wasn’t all that confident he’d be able to get safety Jordan Poyer back either, but that one happened to break Buffalo’s way, meaning the Bills avoided the daunting of task of replacing two of the most important and productive players in the middle of their defense.

“Yeah, excited to get Jordan back,” Beane said. “These are never easy when the business parts get in the way. Us not extending Jordan early (last year), it's just more what can we do with the cap and we didn't know the cap until after the season. Glad to get him back and re-pair him with Micah (Hyde). He's a leader, he's a dog, he brings an edge to our defense and he can take the ball away.”

Here are some of the other things that were being discussed Thursday:

Jordan Poyer will live with weather, high taxes

Jordan Poyer said his comments about Buffalo weather, New York taxes were just the truth.

Poyer laughed off the comments he made on his podcast about Buffalo’s lousy weather and lack of sun, plus the egregiously high state taxes that cut into the players’ paychecks because, hey, doesn’t everyone who lives here complain about the same stuff.

“I think the media made that out to be something that it really wasn’t,” he explained. “I mean, I’d like to play somewhere where they didn’t tax me as much and it was nice weather, but I didn’t say it like that. On the podcast, the question was, if I could go play anywhere else but Buffalo, where would you go?

“Somewhere it’s not going to tax me and the sun is going to come out every once in a while. I think we can all agree that we’re like, ‘What the hell?’ I mean, sorry, I said it. I said the truth. But that had nothing to do with my decision on whether or not I was gonna come here or leave. I didn’t want to leave. I’m home now and this is where I’m going to finish my career, and I’m really excited about that.”

Poyer did admit that the playoff loss to the Bengals really shook him, and for a brief moment he considered hanging up his cleats.

“To be honest, the day after the game I was like, ‘Man … I’m done,’” he said. “But I had to kind of decompress a little bit and my wife said the same thing, ‘Jordan, just take a couple weeks, man.’ When I played in the Pro Bowl game, I was like, I’ll be alright, you know. I’ll just get over it and move on. It’s football, you win some, you lose some, you move on. Some are harder than others, but you move on.”

The news sounds promising on Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's recovery is right on track and there's great hope that he can resume his career.

Beane said the safety is still making visits to various specialists regarding his heart condition, but if everything continues to check out the way it has to date, all signs point to Hamlin resuming his football career.

“He definitely has every intention to play,” said Beane. “Had a great visit with him a couple of days ago and he’s in great spirits. He’s off the world tour that he and I laughed about, all of the sporting events and everything else. But, he’s dialed in.

“I know of one more visit, but I think they’ll get wrapped up by sometime in April, as it stands now. That can always change if he sees someone in April that says, ‘Hey, I want you to come back in May.’ But everything has checked out to this point, and so it’s trending in the right direction. We’re rooting for him, he wants to do it and we want to see him do it.”

Kyle Allen wants to take a spin around Oak Hill

Kyle Allen is looking forward to getting a chance to play golf at Oak Hill Country Club this summer.

The Bills’ new backup quarterback is an avid golfer and he’s more than aware that one of the best courses in the country is right down the Thruway from Orchard Park.

He said he’s never played golf in western New York, but “I do want to go play Oak Hill at some point. Someone had the quarter zip (pullover) on earlier today so I need to find that.”

When he was asked who the better golfer was, he or Josh Allen, he smiled and said that he was. So that should be fun when the Bills go to training camp and the two Allen’s head over to the East Course.

They became good friends in the winter of 2018 when they trained together out in California in preparation for the draft. They even lived in the same house and Kyle’s recollection is that Josh “Took the master bedroom with the best shower and then there’s three of us sharing one bathroom and another shower. Pretty selfish roommate I’d say.”

Kidding aside, Kyle counts Josh as one of his best friends.

“You look at guys across the league who you respect and who you want to play behind and help support, I think Josh is at the top of the list,” Kyle said. “Not only is he a good friend to me, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he’s one of the best in the league and he does it the right way.”

Kyle came to Highmark Stadium in 2021 when he was with Washington, though he did not play in the Commanders’ 43-21 loss. He has also been there a couple times in the preseason. Those experiences, plus what Josh has told him, really piqued his interest about what it would be like to join the Bills.

“I just really respected this franchise over my career in the NFL,” he said. “Just the energy in the stadium and the fans and how tough it really is to come in here and win. I just wanted to be a part of something like that.”

Connor McGovern reuniting with Ryan Bates

When he was at Penn State, new Bills guard Connor McGovern was a teammate with returning Bills guard Ryan Bates.

The Bills new offensive lineman was a teammate of Bates’ for three years when they were at Penn State. McGovern became a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2019 while Bates went undrafted and eventually signed with the Eagles, then was traded to Buffalo later that summer and last year, finally became a starter on the Bills’ line.

“I was in Hawaii on vacation and we texted every once in a while, just to see what’s up and all that,” McGovern said. “I’ve always thought … if there would be a dream team where I can go, Buffalo was always at the top of that list. I just texted Ryan and I was like, ‘What’s Buffalo like?’ And he couldn’t have had enough good things to say about it and then next thing you know, here I am.”

One of the perks McGovern saw in signing with the Bills is that it certainly cuts down on travel time for his family in central Pennsylvania.

“One thing is it’s close to home; both me and my fiancee are from Pennsylvania so it’s close enough to home that people can come up, but close enough to come unannounced so that’s nice,” he said with a laugh. “My family made the drive and flights down to Texas, they didn’t miss a game at all in Dallas. So be prepared Bills Mafia for a lot of McGovern people here.”

