Advertisement

How should the Buffalo Bills navigate the 2024 NFL Draft? | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald · Domonique Foxworth

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and ESPN contributor Domonique Foxworth discuss how the Bills can best capitalize on the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.