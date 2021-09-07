Buffalo Bills name 8 team captains for 2021
Throughout the season, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will refer to his team leadership and how much he trusts them behind closed doors. Now we have the names of who that exactly is for the 2021 season.
The team announced their team captains for next season. In total, there are eight.
Here’s the list the team released on Tuesday:
S Jordan Poyer
LB Tyler Matakevitch
RB Taiwan Jones
QB Josh Allen
WR Stefon Diggs
Poyer, Hyde and Edmunds represent the Bills defense. Buffalo’s offense sees Allen and Diggs as their reps.
Jones and Matakevich are named captains as their contributions come mostly through their special teams work. They join Ferguson in that role as captains representing that phase of the game.
In 2020, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was one of seven captains. Another was defensive end Jerry Hughes.
Both missed some time early in training camp, which could have altered their standing in the captaincy voting. Traditionally team captains for the Bills under Sean McDermott’s watch involves players voting on them, not the coaching staff picking them.
