Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Team connections
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins for a season-finale meeting on Sunday evening in Week 18.
It’s a brand new NFL weekend with plenty on the line for both teams… specifically the AFC East title. But for some on the Bills (10-6) and Dolphins (11-5) there is a bit more at stake than others.
That’s because multiple players or coaches for both sides are going to be playing against their former teams. That can create a little bit of extra motivation for them heading into Sunday… as expected.
With that, here’s a quick list of connections the two teams have with one another ahead of the upcoming matchup at Hard Rock Stadium:
WR Trent Sherfield
Sherfield signed with the Bills this offseason via a one-year deal. Prior to that, he was with the Dolphins. Notably, Miami receiver Tyreek Hill was upset that Sherfield signed in Buffalo.
DT Jordan Phillips
Phillips began his career with the Dolphins. In 2018, he originally joined the Bills when he was claimed off waivers from Miami. Phillips then re-signed in Buffalo ahead of the 2022 season.
DE Shaq Lawson
Lawson signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in 2020. It was a three-year, $30 million deal which only ended up keeping him in Miami for one season.
LS Blake Ferguson
Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson knowns the Dolphins’ long snapper well. It’s his brother, Blake Ferguson.
TE Tyler Kroft
Tyler Kroft is close to completing the AFC East cycle: He’s played for the Bills (2019-2020), Jets (2021) and now Dolphins (2023).