Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Team connections

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins for a season-finale meeting on Sunday evening in Week 18.

It’s a brand new NFL weekend with plenty on the line for both teams… specifically the AFC East title. But for some on the Bills (10-6) and Dolphins (11-5) there is a bit more at stake than others.

That’s because multiple players or coaches for both sides are going to be playing against their former teams. That can create a little bit of extra motivation for them heading into Sunday… as expected.

With that, here’s a quick list of connections the two teams have with one another ahead of the upcoming matchup at Hard Rock Stadium:

WR Trent Sherfield

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sherfield signed with the Bills this offseason via a one-year deal. Prior to that, he was with the Dolphins. Notably, Miami receiver Tyreek Hill was upset that Sherfield signed in Buffalo.

DT Jordan Phillips

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Phillips began his career with the Dolphins. In 2018, he originally joined the Bills when he was claimed off waivers from Miami. Phillips then re-signed in Buffalo ahead of the 2022 season.

DE Shaq Lawson

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Lawson signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in 2020. It was a three-year, $30 million deal which only ended up keeping him in Miami for one season.

LS Blake Ferguson

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson knowns the Dolphins’ long snapper well. It’s his brother, Blake Ferguson.

TE Tyler Kroft

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Kroft is close to completing the AFC East cycle: He’s played for the Bills (2019-2020), Jets (2021) and now Dolphins (2023).

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire