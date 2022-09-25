Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Live stream, start time, TV channel, odds

An early-season matchup between the heavyweights in the AFC East will take place in Miami as the Buffalo Bills take on the Dolphins.

Both teams have won their first two games, with the Bills blowing out the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans, the AFC's top playoff seed last year.

Miami came back from a three-touchdown deficit last week to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38, behind Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, including four in the fourth quarter.

The game will also feature the top three leaders in receiving yards in Miami's Tyreek Hill (284), Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (270), and Miami's Jaylen Waddle (240).

The Bills have won each of the last seven meetings in the series.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to Miami this weekend to take on the division-rival Dolphins.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's game:

What time does Bills at Dolphins start?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What TV channel is Bills at Dolphins on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Bills at Dolphins online via live stream?

Fans in the Buffalo and Miami markets can stream the game on NFL+. The game can also be streamed on NFL Sunday Ticket and fuboTV.

What are the odds for Bills at Dolphins?

Buffalo is a 5½-point road favorite and the over/under is 52.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. Dolphins live stream, start time, TV channel, betting odds