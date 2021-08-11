Buffalo Bills update mask-wearing guidelines for 2021 at Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills are requiring fans to now wear masks at upcoming home games in 2021 at Highmark Stadium.
The team released a statement on Wednesday which indicated that masks were required in all “indoor” areas following recent increases in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Those areas include concourses at the venue, so essentially everywhere except at seats it is required.
Here is the release from the team:
A statement from the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/0jXAPimI7E
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 11, 2021
The Bills statement does not mention limiting seating capacity. As of now, one can expect a full crowd to still be on hand in 2021.
