Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams NFL kickoff: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

It's finally here.

The kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season will feature two teams predicted to make deep playoff runs, potentially even reach the Super Bowl: the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

In fact, this is very well could be a preview of Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Los Angeles would be looking to repeat after it defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in February to claim its second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Rams are returning mostly the same roster from last season, with one interesting storyline being the departure of edge rusher Von Miller, who signed with the Bills in March.

Buffalo is dealing with its own departures, most notably offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who became the head coach of the Giants in January. In his place, the Bills have appointed Ken Dorsey, who has been with the franchise since 2019, as the new offensive coordinator. Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters 2022 as the odds-on favorite to win MVP and Buffalo's chances this season hinge largely on his play.

Josh Allen and the Bills meet the defending champion Rams in a high-octane season-opener.

Here is everything you need to know for the NFL's kickoff game:

What time does Bills at Rams start?

Kickoff is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What TV channel is Bills at Rams on?

The game will be aired nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Bills at Rams online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on fuboTV, as well as NFL.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

What are the odds for Bills at Rams?

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 51.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

