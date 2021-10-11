Bills look like new AFC favorites after dismantling Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium

The Buffalo Bills have solidified themselves as a surefire favorite in the AFC.

Even after a rain delay that lasted more than an hour and cleared out Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 in dominant fashion.

The Bills look like they have the pieces to finally make a meaningful run in the AFC, and perhaps the biggest lingering question was how they would look against a quality opponent after blowing out bad teams three straight weeks. A victory over the Chiefs, who’ve been to the Super Bowl two straight years, should alleviate any of those fears.

The Bills, it seems, are for real.

Josh Allen comes out firing

Quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo didn’t waste any time on Sunday night. They came out swinging.

The Bills jumped up to a big 24-13 before the rain delay, while Allen threw a pair of touchdowns and racked up 219 passing yards on just seven completions.

One of those touchdown passes, when Allen found Emmanuel Sanders for a 35-yard score, was an absolute dime.

Josh Allen with an ABSOLUTE STRIKE to Emmanuel Sanders 😱



Buffalo retakes the lead 💪pic.twitter.com/nKPeYcyeoj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 11, 2021

Yet as the teams went to the locker rooms at halftime, a storm pushed through the Kansas City area and set the game into a weather delay.

PB&J dominates weather delay

With the game halted for just more than an hour, the NBC Sports crew had to find things to talk about to kill the time.

After running through highlights from every single game earlier in the day, which somehow didn’t take enough time, they turned to peanut butter sandwiches.

Story continues

While it wasn't out of nowhere — Bills players were apparently upset with the peanut butter-to-jelly ratio on the sandwiches they were given in the locker room — it launched a widespread debate.

The scintillating PB&J discussion during the weather delay in KC pic.twitter.com/qROm0bOiQh — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2021

Mahomes matches 2020 INT total as Bills cruise to win

Finally, the second half got underway — and the Bills picked things right back up.

After a bit of a slow start all around, Bills cornerback Micah Hyde picked off a ball tipped by Tyreek Hill and ran it back for a touchdown to put Buffalo up 31-13.

Mahomes threw another one in the quarter, too, after Bills rookie lineman Gregory Rousseau tipped a pass at the line and came down with it.

That interception marked Mahomes’ sixth of the year already, which matches his total number of interceptions throughout the entire 2020 season.

While Mahomes led the Chiefs to the end zone once more, hitting Travis Kelce with a weird little shovel pass at the 2-yard line, Allen and the Bills struck right back with the aid of a questionable roughing the passer penalty against Kansas City's Frank Clark.

Their drive continued thanks the third-down whistle, and after a hurdle and big 12-yard run, Allen hit Sanders for a 9-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes finished the night throwing 33-of-54 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahomes led the team in rushing with 61 yards, too and the Chiefs lost Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the third quarter to a leg injury.

Allen, on the other hand, went 15-of-26 for 315 yards with three interceptions. Dawson Knox led the way with 117 receiving yards on just three receptions and a touchdown.

Even though it’s still early, and there’s plenty of time to turn things around, Mahomes and the Chiefs look like they could be in some real trouble. The Bills, on the other hand, are sitting in the fast lane in the AFC.