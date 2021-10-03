Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano doubtful to return vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills have most likely lost linebacker Matt Milano for the rest of their Week 4 meeting against the Houston Texans.

The Bills announced that Milano has a hamstring injury. The team labeled him as doubtful to return:

Injury Update: LB Matt Milano is doubtful to return (hamstring). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2021

Buffalo is already playing without safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Taron Johnson on Sunday. Both players were ruled out due to injury prior to the game.

Check back for future updates on Milano’s status.

Related