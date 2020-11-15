Bills kicker Tyler Bass easily hits 3 50-yard field goals in first half vs. Cardinals

Tyler Bass more than earned his keep on Sunday afternoon — and didn’t even wait until halftime to do so.

The Buffalo Bills rookie kicker drilled three field goals from more than 50 yards in the first two quarters of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Tyler Bass sinks 58-yard FG with ease

Bass got on the board late in the first quarter for the Bills, sinking a 54-yard field goal to give them an early 10-3 lead. He backed it up on their next drive, too, when he hit a 55-yarder.

Then, on their final drive of the half, Bass easily made a 58-yard field goal to put the Bills up 16-9 at the break — marking the longest field goal of his career and tying the longest field goal in team history.

Bass is now just the third Bills player in history to make multiple 50-yard field goals in a single game.

The Bills took Bass in the sixth round of the NFL draft earlier this year. The former Georgia Southern standout earned his spot on the team over veteran Stephen Hauschka.

“I had to earn everything I had there, nothing has been handed to me in life, and I had to earn that,” Bass said in August, via USA Today. “I came to camp with the same mentality, I knew I wasn’t the number one guy coming in, and I had to earn that right and the respect.”

So far, he’s done just that. Headed into Sunday, Bass had gone 16-of-22 on field goals and missed just one extra point. He’s now up to 83 points on the season, too, the third-most by a rookie in Bills history.

Though he still has a second half to play, his first half performance is even more proof that the Bills made the right call going with the 23-year-old.

Tyler Bass was good from 54-yards, 55-yards and 58-yards on Sunday afternoon in Arizona. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

