Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills meet again in the postseason.

The Bills (11-6) are set for a divisional round showdown against the Chiefs (12-5) on Sunday, a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, when the Chiefs beat the Bills 38- 24 for their second straight trip to Super Bowl.

"We've got a lot of respect for them," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "Obviously, they beat us, knocked us out last year… so it'll be a big challenge for us."

This will mark the fourth matchup between these two over the last two seasons. In Week 5, the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 following Mahomes' two interceptions and lost fumble.

Both teams are coming off blow-out wins in the wild-card round. The Bills beat the New England Patriots, 47-17, and the Chiefs smashed the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21, but Sunday's matchup is sure to be competitive.

OPINION: The Super Bowl is actually this Sunday in Kansas City

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

MORE: Buffalo Bills view Chiefs playoff rematch as another milepost moment

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) and Buffalo counterpart Josh Allen.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's divisional playoff game:

What time does Bills at Chiefs start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

What TV channel is it on?

The Bills and Chiefs will be shown nationally on CBS with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Bills at Chiefs online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on CBSsports.com and Paramount+. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the betting odds for Bills at Chiefs?

The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points and the over/under is 54.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills at Chiefs live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds