Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

In perhaps the most anticipated game of the entire 2022 NFL regular season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs (4-1) in a rematch of the 2021 AFC divisional-round game.

The 2021 game was the subject of much debate after the Chiefs prevailed in overtime with the Bills not getting a chance to possess the ball in the extra period. Are Allen, Stefon Diggs and Buffalo primed for revenge? Or will Kansas City keep the edge in the matchup? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6 game:

Bills at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-2.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-140); Chiefs (+117)

Over/under: 53.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 34, Bills 29

This is a fascinating matchup and one that, in my opinion, pits the two top teams in the NFL against each other. Honestly, I could see this one going either way and Buffalo’s defense probably does give them a slight edge. But I think the atmosphere in Arrowhead is going to be just like a playoff game, so I’m backing the Chiefs here as home dogs because I think there’s higher value there. Still, my preferred play here is the over.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 34, Bills 31

I can’t wait to watch this one. The Bills and Chiefs have provided the game of the year in recent seasons and this one should be no different. Both offenses are playing on another level with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen playing at an MVP level this season. But give me Kansas City’s defense in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 40, Chiefs 37

This has classic written all over it following their AFC playoff doozy last season. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes combined for eight touchdown passes last week – the perfect warmup for a certain repeat shootout.

