The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen probably has outgained your favorite NFL team so far this season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one man but has racked up more total yards than 26 NFL teams entering Week 7.

Allen has accounted for 2,237 yards through six games, which represented 85.7% of the Bills' (5-1) total yards.

He's No. 1 in the NFL with 1,980 passing yards and has added 257 rushing yards, which leads the team, for 2,237 total yards. That's 846 total yards more than the anemic Tennessee Titans, who the Bills walloped 41-7 in Week 2.

Allen is on pace for 5,610 passing yards with 48.2 passing TDs, 11.3 interceptions, 782.2 rushing yards and 5.7 rushing TDs over a 17-game regular season. The passing yardage total would break the NFL record.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a 98-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Peyton Manning holds the single-season passing record, throwing for 5,477 yards for Denver Broncos over 16 games in 2013.

Here are the team total offense rankings through Week 6.

TEAM TOTAL YARDS 1. Buffalo Bills 2,645 2. Philadelphia Eagles 2,367 3. Cleveland Browns 2,310 T4. Kansas City Chiefs 2,294 T5. New Orleans Saints 2,294 6. Los Angeles Chargers 2,249 Josh Allen 2,237 7. Miami Dolphins 2,197 8. Baltimore Ravens 2,168 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 2,147 10. Seattle Seahawks 2,136 11. New England Patriots 2,128 12. Indianapolis Colts 2,099 13. Green Bay Packers 2,089 14. Arizona Cardinals 2,076 15. Detroit Lions 2,059 16. New York Jets 2,058 17. San Francisco 49ers 2,041 18. Minnesota Vikings 2,039 19. Cincinnati Bengals 2,026 20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1,992 21. Denver Broncos 1,976 22. Atlanta Falcons 1,946 23. Washington Commanders 1,922 24. New York Giants 1,904 25. Los Angeles Rams 1,859 26. Dallas Cowboys 1,805 27. Las Vegas Raiders 1,803 28. Chicago Bears 1,761 29. Pittsburgh Steelers 1,749 30. Carolina Panthers 1,560 31. Houston Texans 1,456 32. Tennessee Titans 1,391

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Josh Allen has more total yards than almost every NFL team this year