The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen probably has outgained your favorite NFL team so far this season
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one man but has racked up more total yards than 26 NFL teams entering Week 7.
Allen has accounted for 2,237 yards through six games, which represented 85.7% of the Bills' (5-1) total yards.
He's No. 1 in the NFL with 1,980 passing yards and has added 257 rushing yards, which leads the team, for 2,237 total yards. That's 846 total yards more than the anemic Tennessee Titans, who the Bills walloped 41-7 in Week 2.
Allen is on pace for 5,610 passing yards with 48.2 passing TDs, 11.3 interceptions, 782.2 rushing yards and 5.7 rushing TDs over a 17-game regular season. The passing yardage total would break the NFL record.
Peyton Manning holds the single-season passing record, throwing for 5,477 yards for Denver Broncos over 16 games in 2013.
Here are the team total offense rankings through Week 6.
TEAM
TOTAL YARDS
1. Buffalo Bills
2,645
2. Philadelphia Eagles
2,367
3. Cleveland Browns
2,310
T4. Kansas City Chiefs
2,294
T5. New Orleans Saints
2,294
6. Los Angeles Chargers
2,249
Josh Allen
2,237
7. Miami Dolphins
2,197
8. Baltimore Ravens
2,168
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
2,147
10. Seattle Seahawks
2,136
11. New England Patriots
2,128
12. Indianapolis Colts
2,099
13. Green Bay Packers
2,089
14. Arizona Cardinals
2,076
15. Detroit Lions
2,059
16. New York Jets
2,058
17. San Francisco 49ers
2,041
18. Minnesota Vikings
2,039
19. Cincinnati Bengals
2,026
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1,992
21. Denver Broncos
1,976
22. Atlanta Falcons
1,946
23. Washington Commanders
1,922
24. New York Giants
1,904
25. Los Angeles Rams
1,859
26. Dallas Cowboys
1,805
27. Las Vegas Raiders
1,803
28. Chicago Bears
1,761
29. Pittsburgh Steelers
1,749
30. Carolina Panthers
1,560
31. Houston Texans
1,456
32. Tennessee Titans
1,391
