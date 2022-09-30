Buffalo Bills injuries still concerning for Ravens game: Here's what McDermott said Friday

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Jake Kumerow have already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He also added that newly-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was on the practice squad but was seemingly set for an activation to the 53-man roster against the Ravens, now has a hamstring injury and probably won’t be able to play. Just another chapter to a rather unbelievable injury situation early in the season.

As for the rest of the lengthy injury report, McDermott stayed clear of saying anything definitive, therefore leaving open the possibility that some of the walking wounded can play.

“I’ll get a better feel today on the rest of them; we’ll just continue to take it one one day at a time here,” he said. “You have to put the health and safety of the player first in any situation and that's what we try to do. If you can’t go out there and protect yourself or play to a football winning level, then we have to make a decision for the player not being out there.”

Buffalo Bills injuries: Status for some players up in the air

Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (75) is attended on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The big names to watch, obviously, are safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and cornerback Dane Jackson, all of whom missed last week’s game in Miami and have all participated on just a limited basis this week in practice.

For comparison, before the Dolphins game, Oliver and Jackson did not practice and were ruled out Friday before the team left for South Florida. Poyer and Morse were limited and they were eventually named as inactives on game day. There was some potentially good news regarding Jackson as he was not wearing the non-contact red jersey at Friday's practice for the first time since he suffered a scary neck injury against the Titans.

That was also the case for offensive guard Ryan Bates. He has been in concussion protocol all week, but he went from a did not participate Wednesday to limited on Thursday, to on the field without the red jersey Friday so he’s trending in the right direction.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis was limited Wednesday due to his sore ankle, but then was downgraded to did not practice Thursday. However, McDermott didn’t seem too worried about that. “I don't know if it qualifies as a setback but he aggravated it a little bit,” McDermott said. “We’ll see how it looks, but I think he’s on schedule to go.”

Also in the limited participation bucket were tight end Dawson Knox, defensive back Cam Lewis, and newly-signed offensive lineman Justin Murray.

