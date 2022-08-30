Buffalo Bills make initial cuts down to 53-man roster

The Buffalo Bills had to be down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Check out the full list of cuts the team announced below:

QB Matt Barkley

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

OL Greg Mancz

Bills lineman Greg Mancz (62) looks to pick up the block at the line as his quarterback Matt Barkley gets the ball from center in the second half of the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium.

OL Luke Tenuta

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (OL51) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL Alec Anderson

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, center, and tight end Dawson Knox, left, celebrates with tackle Alec Anderson during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The Bills defeated the Colts 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

RB Raheem Blackshear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Raheem Blackshear #35 of the Buffalo Billsruns against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RB Duke Johnson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Duke Johnson #22 of the Buffalo Bills gets tackled by Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

WR Tanner Gentry

Jul 28, 2021; Orchard Park, NY, United States; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) catches a pass during practice at the Buffalo Bills Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Buffalo Bills’ Isaiah Hodgins during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

TE OJ Howard

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Brandon Smith #40 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

DE Mike Love

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

DE Kingsley Johnson

Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DT Brandin Bryant

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant walks on the field during NFL football practice Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

DT Prince Emili

Jul 25, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Tim Settle (99), C.J. Brewer (98), Prince Emili (94) and DaQuan Jones (92) run across the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DT CJ Brewer

Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer gets the fans behind the defense before a third down play during the Bills preseason game against Denver Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo won the game 42-15.

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Jun 15, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (42) tosses the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DB Nick McCloud

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Nick McCloud (38) jogs to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ja'Marcus Ingram

Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart (4) scores a running touchdown ahead of Buffalo Bulls cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram (9) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game UB Stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP)

DT Eli Ankou (injury settlement)

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou (51) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

CB Tre'Davious White (PUP list)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LB Andre Smith (suspension list)

ORCHARD PARK, NY – AUGUST 13: Andre Smith #9 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his sack in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts during a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

