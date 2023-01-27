Here are the Buffalo Bills’ home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season

At the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 regular season, their opponents for their upcoming campaign in 2023 were set in stone regardless of their postseason outcome.

After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their Super Bowl dreams.

In order to do so, we do know who they’ll have to get through on their upcoming schedule and where those contests will be held. Dates and times will be announced later this offseason.

Check out the Bills’ full list of opponents in 2023 below:

Away opponents

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Home opponents

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

London calling

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The NFL announced the Bills will take one of the their previously listed home games at play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire