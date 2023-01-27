Here are the Buffalo Bills’ home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
At the conclusion of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 regular season, their opponents for their upcoming campaign in 2023 were set in stone regardless of their postseason outcome.
After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their Super Bowl dreams.
In order to do so, we do know who they’ll have to get through on their upcoming schedule and where those contests will be held. Dates and times will be announced later this offseason.
Check out the Bills’ full list of opponents in 2023 below:
Away opponents
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Home opponents
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
London calling
(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
The NFL announced the Bills will take one of the their previously listed home games at play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.