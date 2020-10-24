Buffalo Bills hit with COVID-19 outbreak

It is a good thing the Buffalo Bills are playing the New York Jets Sunday. Because between injuries and now COVID-19 concerns, the AFC East leaders are going to be challenged to break their two-game losing streak.

The Bills have COVID-19 issues as of Saturday:

Bills’ TE Dawson Knox tested positive for COVID 19 and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other players – TE Lee Smith, TE Tommy Sweeny, and practice squad TE Nate Becker – were in close contact to Knox and also were placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020





Of the four, only tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive, the team said. The other three players on the list are tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker, all of whom have been deemed as having had close contact with Knox.

Bills TE Tyler Kroft was spared from outbreak that hit his unit Friday, and here’s why: His wife, Alexa, was in labor for more than 24 hours and delivered baby Grace around 5:00 am Friday morning. Tyler Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings where the virus passed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020





Here is their injury report as of Friday:

Out

LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring)

TE Dawson Knox (calf)

OL Cody Ford (knee)

QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)

WR John Brown (knee)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Questionable

CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

LB Matt Milano (limited)

CB Tre’Davious White (back)

Will play