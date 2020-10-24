Buffalo Bills hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Barry Werner

It is a good thing the Buffalo Bills are playing the New York Jets Sunday. Because between injuries and now COVID-19 concerns, the AFC East leaders are going to be challenged to break their two-game losing streak.

The Bills have COVID-19 issues as of Saturday:


Of the four, only tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive, the team said. The other three players on the list are tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker, all of whom have been deemed as having had close contact with Knox.


Here is their injury report as of Friday:

Out

Questionable

Will play

 