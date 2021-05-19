Buffalo Bills hire Sophia Lewin as offensive assistant

Nick Wojton
1 min read
The Bills have hired Sophia Lewin as a full-season offensive assistant coach on Wednesday, according to NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport.

Lewin most recently worked at Princeton as their offensive quality contract coach:

Since hiring Kathryn Smith as a special teams quality control coach in 2016, the Bills have continually promoted and provided women opportunities in football. Team co-owner Kim Pegula has been an integral part of that, as well as Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Both McDermott and Beane have previously participated in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum during multiple offseasons.

