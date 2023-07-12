Buffalo Bills great Steve Tasker is a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Be ready, it might be chilly in Canton: Steve Tasker is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tasker, a Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame member, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

A wide receiver and special tams ace, Tasker spent 13 seasons in the NFL from 1985 to 1997, with 12 of them in Buffalo. He was a five-team first-team All-Pro and was selected to seven Pro Bowls as a special teamer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tasker was picked in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL Draft − there were 11 rounds then − out of Northwestern University by the Houston Oilers. Houston waved him midway through his second season, the Bills claimed him and he never left. Tasker played in all four Super Bowls with the Bills.

Standing at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Tasker was a blazing-fast, fearless gunner. He made six straight Pro Bowls and in 1993 became the only special teams player to be named Pro Bowl MVP. Tasker finished his career with 204 special teams tackles and seven blocked punts. The only current special teams player in the same stratosphere as Tasker is the New England Patriots' Matthew Slater.

If Tasker is inducted, he will join Bills teammates Bruce Smith and Andre Reed as Hall of Famers in the NFL Draft Class of 1985, Wide receiver Jerry Rice, defensive end Chris Doleman and linebacker Kevin Greene are also in the Hall of Fame from the 1985 draft.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills great Steve Tasker is semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame