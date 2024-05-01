What the Buffalo Bills are getting in Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran

Despite an outstanding career at Georgia, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger didn’t hear his name called in the 2024 NFL draft until the fifth round.

The team he landed to, however, may be perfect spot for the former UGA center. The Buffalo Bills took Van Pran-Granger at pick No. 141 and immediately added some toughness and reliability to their offensive front.

The anchor of Georgia’s stout offensive front over the last three seasons, Van Pran-Granger will go down as one of the best centers in UGA history. The New Orleans native logged 44 starts during his career in Athens and walked away with two national championships under is belt.

Van Pran ended his Georgia career with his best season to date, earning ESPN and Sports Illustrated All-America first-team honors while helping the Bulldogs to an outstanding season on offense and 13-1 record. UGA finished fifth in the country in total offense and Van Pran was named first-team All-SEC and received the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the conference’s best offensive lineman.

Van Pran-Granger seems like a perfect fit for the Bills, led by star quarterback Josh Allen. Toughness is a valued trait for that offense in the cold conditions of New York, and Van Pran-Granger has that characteristic in full.The 6-foot-4, 298-pound mauler also has some useful experience in blocking for former Georgia tailback James Cook. The pair won a national title together in 2021.

Van Pran-Granger has a good chance at starting as a rookie in the fall. Mitch Morse is now a Jacksonville Jaguar, opening the door for a new face at center. The next four months will be critical for Van Pran-Granger to make an impact as a first-year pro.

