Buffalo Bills free agent tracker, Day 2: Mike Shula added to coaching staff

How many times have we heard coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane say that the need to be tough in the trenches is imperative to the building of the Buffalo Bills?

Probably more often than McDermott has used the word “execution” to explain what went wrong in those fateful, morbid final 13 seconds of the fourth quarter in the playoff loss to Kansas City.

“As I've studied teams, you've got to be good up front on both sides of the ball,” McDermott said, again, at the NFL Scouting Combine a couple weeks ago.

And on Monday, the Bills’ hierarchy put its money where its mouth is as Buffalo agreed to terms with three hulking big men - defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and offensive guard Rodger Saffold, nearly 1,000 pounds of menace.

The Bills also extended the contract of center Mitch Morse for two more years, obviously a move to help the salary cap situation, but also because Morse is a rock solid performer in the middle of the Bills’ offensive line.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle has the potential to be a breakout player for the Bills.

“I’m always going to put resources in the front,” Beane said. “That’s just how I believe it should be built. Don’t ever be shocked if you see us trying to add there, free agency or the draft, at any point.”

Saffold, who will be going into his 13th NFL season at age 34, should instantly upgrade the Bills at left guard where Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates took turns playing mostly mediocre ball.

The 24-year-old Settle and 30-year-old Jones will replace Harrison Phillips (who signed with the Vikings) and Vernon Butler in the defensive line rotation and will be expected to upgrade Buffalo’s often inconsistent run defense.

Day 2 of the legal tampering window is now underway and the Bills still need to create salary cap space if they hope to bring more free agents into the fold.

Mike Shula joining coaching staff as offensive assistant

Mike Shula brings 30 years of NFL coaching experience to the Bills.

McDermott has made two moves on his staff, continuing what has been the most tumultuous offseason he has had since he took over as head coach in 2017.

Mike Shula, son of the legendary Don Shula, has been hired to serve as a senior offensive assistant. Shula was Carolina’s QB coach and later offensive coordinator from 2011-17, overlapping six years when McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator.

Also, Shula was the OC when current Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey spent five seasons as the Panthers QB coach, so there is a firm relationship. Shula has 30 years of NFL coaching experience, and he also spent five years as head coach at Alabama, the last man to hold that job before Nick Saban took over in 2007.

More recently, Shula was the OC of the Giants (2018-19) and the QB coach of the Broncos (2020-21).

The other move was internal as defensive line coach Eric Washington has added the title of senior defensive assistant to his line duties.

Bates expected to receive RFA tender

The Bills have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. - the start of the new league year and free agency signing - to tender restricted free agents Ryan Bates and Justin Zimmer a qualifying offer that would ensure the team has the right of first refusal if either player were to receive an offer from another team.

Bates is a lock to get one while Zimmer probably will not because he’s still recovering from knee surgery, plus, the Bills just added Settle and Jones to the defensive tackle rotation.

There are three levels of RFA tenders: The highest requires a one-year contract for $5.56 million and if another team signs that player and the Bills don’t match the offer, Buffalo would receive a first-round draft pick. The middle tier is $3.98 million and would bring back a second-round pick. The lowest offer is for $2.43 million and does not bring back any compensation but gives the Bills the right to match any offer the player might receive.

Bates will get the lowest tender, and given his general lack of playing experience, it’s unlikely the Bills would have to fend off other teams.

