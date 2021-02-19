Buffalo Bills free agency review: CB Josh Norman

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2021 offseason after completing their most successful season in 25 years. While this good performance has folks brimming over with confidence, it does mean that some players who have played out their contract will look for a payday and possibly greener pastures.

In this edition of the free agency review, Bills Wire takes a look at cornerback Josh Norman:

Season stats

Bills cornerback Josh Norman (Gannett photo)

Due to an early-season injury and COVID-19 designations, Norman had a limited run in his first season with the Bills. He appeared in only nine games after signing a one-year deal. Naturally, he fell into that former-Panthers connection territory with Buffalo. Norman had a thing for both poor outings and flashy plays. He scored, forced a fumble and notched an interception this season. In total, Norman had 24 tackles, two for loss and four passes defended, as well. In a wild stat, Pro Football Focus actually ranked him as their No. 17 cornerback in the NFL this season, higher than Tre'Davious White (31). However, White's coverage grade of 71.9 was higher than Norman's 69.5, and White had a much bigger role for the Bills defense.

Snap counts

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29). (AP Photo/John Munson)

Norman only played 31 percent of the snaps on Buffalo's defense this year. In only two games early in the year did Norman play 98 percent or more of the snaps. Toward the end of the season and in the playoffs, Norman and Levi Wallace split playing time at the No.2 cornerback spot. Norman's snaps in Weeks 14-16 reflect that as he played in 56%, 44% and 58% of the snaps, respectively.

2020 review

Bills cornerback Josh Norman against the Steelers.(Gannett photo)

As referenced, at least early this season, Norman had an up-and-down time with the Bills. One week, he would force a fumble that changed a game – like the Bills' win against the Raiders. Then, well, Derrick Henry put him on a poster with maybe the stiff arm of the year. Eventually, Norman and Wallace had their seasons level out toward the end. It appeared the best scenario for the Bills defense was rotating the two in and out of the lineup at the No. 2 spot. Perhaps keeping them on their toes did the trick?

The future

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills and Norman come down to one thing in terms of the future: Dollars. Last offseason, Norman cost Buffalo $6 million for one year. No way he commands that type of money in 2021. If he takes something much lower, there's a possibility he comes back with the Bills. The interesting factor here also might be Dane Jackson. The most surprising thing Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said at the end of the season was that Jackson will get a chance to land the No. 2 cornerback job, referencing a potential training camp battle. That could mean Jackson vs. Wallace, who is a restricted free agent himself, and thus more likely to return.

