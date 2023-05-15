Buffalo Bills finalize 2023 preseason schedule

The NFL released the entire Buffalo Bills schedule for the 2023 regular season last week. What did they forget?

The all-important preseason…

But the exhibition season is crucial for teams and fans do enjoy getting a glimpse of what’s to come during the preseason. That three-game slate of contests prior to the regular season has now been finalized.

Check out the Bills’ full preseason and season schedule below:

Preseason:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at. Steelers 6:30 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 at Bears 1:00 p.m. Tickets

Regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sept. 11 at Jets (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 17 vs. Raiders 1:00 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 24 at Commanders 1:00 p.m. Tickets 4 Oct. 1 vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 8 vs. Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 15 vs. Giants (SNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 22 at Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct.26 vs. Buccaneers (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 5 at Bengals (SNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 13 vs. Broncos (MNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 19 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 26 at Eagles 4:25 p.m. Tickets 13 BYE 14 Dec. 10 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. Tickets 15 Dec. 17 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 23 at Chargers (Saturday) 8:00 p.m. Tickets 17 Dec. 31 vs. Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Jan. 7 at Dolphins TBD Tickets

