Buffalo Bills finalize 2023 preseason schedule
The NFL released the entire Buffalo Bills schedule for the 2023 regular season last week. What did they forget?
The all-important preseason…
But the exhibition season is crucial for teams and fans do enjoy getting a glimpse of what’s to come during the preseason. That three-game slate of contests prior to the regular season has now been finalized.
Check out the Bills’ full preseason and season schedule below:
Preseason:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Aug. 12
vs.
Colts
1:00 p.m.
2
Aug. 19
at.
6:30 p.m.
3
Aug. 26
at
Bears
1:00 p.m.
Regular season:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 11
at
Jets (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
2
Sept. 17
vs.
Raiders
1:00 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
Commanders
1:00 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
Dolphins
1:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 8
vs.
Jaguars (London)
9:30 a.m.
6
Oct. 15
vs.
Giants (SNF)
8:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 22
at
1:00 p.m.
8
Oct.26
vs.
Buccaneers (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
at
Bengals (SNF)
8:15 p.m.
10
Nov. 13
vs.
Broncos (MNF)
8:20 p.m.
11
Nov. 19
vs.
Jets
4:25 p.m.
12
Nov. 26
at
Eagles
4:25 p.m.
13
BYE
14
Dec. 10
at
Chiefs
4:25 p.m.
15
Dec. 17
vs.
Cowboys
4:25 p.m.
16
Dec. 23
at
Chargers (Saturday)
8:00 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
vs.
Patriots
1:00 p.m.
18
Jan. 7
at
Dolphins
TBD