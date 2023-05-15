Buffalo Bills finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The NFL released the entire Buffalo Bills schedule for the 2023 regular season last week. What did they forget?

The all-important preseason…

But the exhibition season is crucial for teams and fans do enjoy getting a glimpse of what’s to come during the preseason. That three-game slate of contests prior to the regular season has now been finalized.

Check out the Bills’ full preseason and season schedule below:

Preseason: 

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Aug. 12

vs.

Colts

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Aug. 19

at.

Steelers

6:30 p.m.

Tickets

3

Aug. 26

at

Bears

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

Regular season:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 11

at

Jets (MNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 17

vs.

Raiders

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 24

at

Commanders

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 1

vs.

Dolphins

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 8

vs.

Jaguars (London)

9:30 a.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 15

vs.

Giants (SNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 22

at

Patriots

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct.26

vs.

Buccaneers (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 5

at

Bengals (SNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Broncos (MNF)

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 19

vs.

Jets

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 26

at

Eagles

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

13

BYE

14

Dec. 10

at

Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 17

vs.

Cowboys

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 23

at

Chargers (Saturday)

8:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 31

vs.

Patriots

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 7

at

Dolphins

TBD

Tickets

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire