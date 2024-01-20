Buffalo Bills fans help shovel snow for reward ahead of playoff game against Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills fans showed up at the stadium to help shovel snow ahead of the Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game.
Snow has once again piled up in western New York ahead of a playoff game.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
If you live in Buffalo, love the Bills and need some beer money, boy does the team have a job for you.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
Mahomes’ career would land him with a HOF jacket if it ended today, but beating the Bills in Highmark Stadium would add to the mythologizing of a player who has already ascended to football nirvana.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
